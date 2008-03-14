Exception appoints new<br>manufacturing director

UK based PCP producer Exception PCB has promoted Andrew Donlan to the position of manufacturing director at its UK plant in Tewkesbury.

Andrew Donlan has 25 years of experience in the PCB industry and will assume full responsibility for all aspects of manufacture and engineering, with a particular focus on control and management of the company’s manufacturing processes, equipment and facility.



“The market for PCB and high density interconnect (HDI) technology becomes more important. We must ensure that we continue to deliver in terms of quality, turnaround and innovation”, said Donlan, commenting on his appointment.