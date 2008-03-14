Ericsson lay-offs in Backnang even bigger

Ericsson plans to reduce the number of employees at its Backnang facility even further. 400 jobs will be lost according to VDI Nachrichten.

This means that not only the development division with its 265 personnel will be closed, but also the software division with 70 employees.



“If everything goes to plan, will Ericsson employ 200 staff at the Backnang facility,” says Carsten Ahrens, President of Ericsson Germany. He also confirmed that the company will eventually move to a smaller building between Backnang and Stuttgart.



The company will also lay off 60 staff members at their facilities in Aachen and Herzogenrath, additionally to the 1000 employees that will be made redundant in Sweden shortly.