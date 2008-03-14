Two new directors for TTems<br>following expansion

TTems announced the promotion of Dave Whippey to manufacturing director and Steve Davies to engineering director at its Rogerstone, South Wales site.

They replace Geoff Cambray, who will retire from his post as operations director. His role has been split into two following the recent expansion of the TTems Rogerstone site.



Commenting, Andrew Cox, managing director, said, “Our team has always been our greatest strength at TTems in Rogerstone, and I am proud that we have been able to find candidates internally to fill new openings that have arisen in our senior management team. Following the £2 million investment in our facilities, there is the need to split our operations director role into two positions – manufacturing director and engineering director.”



TTems announced its £2 million investment in its Rogerstone site in November. This investment increased the premises from 5100m2 to 8300m2, and expanded manufacturing capacity by 25%. The company has also increased headcount by 50 over the last year.