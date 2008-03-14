Canon ends production in Giessen, Germany

Hr-Online reports that Canon will close down its production facility for copy machines in Giessen by the end of this month. 130 employees have already been notified of the lay-off.

However, the company had planned to lay off 250 employees in autumn 2007. The works council managed to half this number. The working hours of the remaining 270 personnel have been reduced or changed to flexitime. However, Canon stated that no other employees will be made redundant before 2010.