Restructuring also affects Siemens Austria

Siemens restructuring plans, the pooling of currently 12 divisions into 3, will also affect the Austrian subsidiary.

The jobs might be lost in the restructuring process. With the implementation of just three divisions – industry/infrastructure, energy and medical – all divisions face a possible restructuring. Siemens electronic and mechanical facilities in Vienna, Linz and Siegendorf, as well as the already slimmed down building service engineering and the telecommunications divisions will be affected.



Nearly 20% of the 18820 employees of Siemens Austria will be made redundant. Siemens plans to finalise its decision by the end of March. Siemens plans to restructure through the sale of certain facilities, which, as recent examples show, does not avert job losses.