Brantham uses special manufacturing cell

Transducers for the gas and oil industry are being manufactured at Brantham's Essec site.

The company has seen an increase in volume for the existing products and plans next generations products for the near future.



Brantham is also restructuring it's facility to free up manufacturing space for future development. The new 4,500 sq.ft factory will be fitted with a lowered ceiling, air conditioning and a new racking system.