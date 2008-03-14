Methode Electronics buys Tribotek

Methode Electronics, Inc., a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystem devices, has acquired the business assets of Tribotek, Inc., a US-based technology company.

Tribotek designs, develops and manufactures high current power connectors and power distribution systems for products such as power supplies, servers, rectifiers, inverters, robotics and automated test equipment, in addition to various military and telecommunications applications. “Through the Tribotek acquisition, Methode has expanded its power connection systems and is now able to offer our customers a much broader range of power distribution products and solutions,” said Chip Bronk, General Manager, Methode’s Cableco Technologies.



In addition to providing Methode with an established product in the power connector market – helping to complete the link to printed circuit boards, cables and busbars. Methode advance its busbar product line. Moving forward, Methode will be able to design busbars that are more technically advanced and efficient; providing our customers with more highly customized, higher value solutions across a wide range of industries – from military/defense to robotics to computer/server systems.



Methode anticipates that Tribotek will be fully integrated into its Cableco business by the end of April 2008.



Methode Electronics, Inc., is a global manufacturer of component and subsystem devices with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in the United States, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, Czech Republic, China and Singapore.