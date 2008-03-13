Customer to return manufacturing<br>to CTP in the UK

UPDATED 11:18, UK based EMS provider CTP (CT Production Limited) have been selected for a volume manufacturing order which could extend to £1M per annum for a customer in the petro-chemical industry.

The product was previously made in the UK by CTP, but when volumes dramatically increased the business was lost to 'lower cost' manufacture in China. However, nearing the end of the contract the customer has decided to return manufacturing to CTP in the UK after finding that management overheads, low flexibility and hidden costs combined to negate any advantage in China. Product volume is 2000 PCB assemblies per month and each requires conformal coating and testing.