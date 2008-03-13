AOS signs distribution agreement with Arrow

Arrow Electronics will distribute Alpha & Omega power devices to Arrow's customer base, along with support for customer projects from design to production, under a worldwide agreement between the two companies.

"AOS's commitment to design, value, quality, and service in power semiconductors, combined with Arrow's market presence worldwide, will drive results for both companies and help our customers get to market quicker," said, Jeff Eastman, vice president of global marketing of Arrow.



"AOS has a wide portfolio of proprietary technology and advanced power management solutions that have gained market shares in computing, consumer and industrial applications where we have focused our sales efforts. With Arrow's global sales network and logistics infrastructure, we believe we have a combination that will provide business opportunities for both companies," said Jonus Chen, vice president of worldwide sales for AOS. "We look forward to expanding our customer base with Arrow, building new relationships with Arrow customers and meeting their unique business needs."