TT electronics to supply sensors for Tata Nano

TT electronics announced that they had secured a contract to supply speed sensors for Tata Motors Rs 1 lakh car, Nano, which is expected to be launched later this year.

Financial details of the contract were not revealed. The firm established in a regulatory filings that the sensors will be manufactured by Padmini TT electronics. This joint venture between UK-based TT electronics and Padmini VNA Private was formed in 2006.



"Although relatively modest in value terms, we regard this contract as a major breakthrough with Tata Motors and are pleased to be part of the 'Rs 1 lakh car' project, which is expected to bring affordable four-wheel transportation to millions of people across the globe," TT electronics CEO Neil Rodgers said.