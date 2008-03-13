Lineage Power to hire exclusive reseller for EMEA markets

b+w Electronic Systems has signed a letter of intent for exclusive rights as reseller, system designer and manufacturer of Lineage Power based systems in the EMEA markets.

This strategic partnership between the US based designer and manufacturer and the German systems integrator and service provider will support the currently available customer services in this area.



“In joining with b+w Electronic Systems, Lineage Power will substantially enhance its offering to its EMEA customers by offering installation, engineering and integration services as well as innovative energy saving systems solutions built around Lineage Power's superior products”, says Lineage CEO Roger Stonecipher.



Heinrich Walterfang, b+w Electronic Systems Chairman and CEO, calls this agreement “a remarkable step forward for both companies that will offer better value and advanced technology in the burgeoning EMEA market”.



A formal agreement is expected within a few weeks, with an immediate implementation.