Foxconn switches from Chinese ownership to Hong Kong ownership

Foxconn’s Chinese subsidiaries are about to be owned and registered in Hong Kong.

According to DigiTimes The Foxconn Group has decided to overhaul its investment structure in China by putting all of its Chinese subsidiaries under the auspices of its holding companies in Hong Kong, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). According to DigiTimes Foxconn apparently wants to leverage tax incentives enjoyed by Hong Kong-based companies in China.