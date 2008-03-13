Ericsson to delist from the LSE

The company announced that it had decided to delist its series B shares from the Stock Exchange in London by April 14.

The Ericsson series B shares have been listed on the LSE since 1960. Trading in the company's series B shares has corresponded to less than 1% of the total trade, which does not justify the costs of maintaining the listing. The delisting refers to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson series B shares of SEK1.00 each in the capital of the Company.



Following the delisting, all trading in the Ericsson series B shares will be concentrated to OMX Nordic Exchange Stockholm and Nasdaq. The Ericsson shares have previously been delisted from the stock exchanges in Paris and Zürich as well as three German exchanges.