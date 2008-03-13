Telecard-Pribor adopt Zenterio turn-key digital TV solution in Ukraine

Zenterio announced, together with Ukraine Telecard-Pribor, a joint collaboration to develop a new digital receiver based on Zenterio's product design for the Ukraine cable TV market in 2008.

The set top boxes will be produced by Telecard-Pribor in their factories in the Odessa area. "We are very pleased that Telecard recognizes the value of our DVB solution, and selected our leading design technologies for their new set top box" says Kent Lundberg, CEO at Zenterio.



The design comprises of Zenterio’s complete cable TV turn-key solution based on ST Microelectronics chipsets. It is utilizing the latest tools in content protection including chip set pairing technologies, which ensures conditional access while securing subscription revenues.



The companies are expecting to launch the new product to reach the consumer market in early Q3/08.