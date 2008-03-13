Otellini represents Intel at EC hearing

Paul Otellini, Intel’s CEO, has confirmed talks with the European Commission, to discuss allegations of anti-trust practices brought up against the company by AMD.

However, Intel’s spokesperson did not comment further on the confidential meeting with EC members and stated that "the microprocessor market is competitive and continues to behave in a competitive manner. Intel believes its business practices are lawful."



The EC alleges that Intel offered rebates to its customers to shut out rival products from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The company has also filed similar complains against Intel in North America, Japan and South Korea.



"This EC hearing brings Intel one big step closer to its day of public reckoning with the truth: That it has plotted systematically, curbing competition and the pace of innovation, and harming consumers everywhere," said a spokesman for AMD.



Other companies, such as Hewlett-Packard and officials from the BEUC, the European Consumers' Organisation, were also attending the hearing and issued a statement to coincide with Otellini's presentation.