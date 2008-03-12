Automa-Tech - ORCimaging to launch Acura-BGA

Automa-Tech ORCimaging announces the introduction at CPCA 2008 of the new exposure unit “Acura-BGA” dedicated to extremely high density Integrated Circuit Substrates.

The Acura-BGA – high end model of the Acura range- is dedicated to the IC Substrates manufacturing with exclusive features such as highly collimated light, glass temperature regulation for artwork preservation, automatic artwork cleaning, absolute artwork & panel deviation measurement and the new “Conformal Magnet Imaging (CMI)”



This new patented system allows a perfect contact between the artwork emulsion and the printed circuit board surface. Due to this contact between artwork and dry resist or ink, a high resolution down to 10µm (0,4mil) is achieved. This fundamentally new feature is particularly dedicated to outerlayers with uneven topographic surface (typically ups and downs in a range of 50 – 100µm).The “CMI” system is also adapted to expose soldermask panels due to its ability to cope with surface irregularities.