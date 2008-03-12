Zollner chooses Schreiner ProTech pressure compensation seal

Schreiner ProTech today and Zollner Elektronik will be integrating Schreiner’s innovative pressure compensation seals (PCS) into Zollner’s electronic control units used in automotive applications.

These special seals are the solution for reducing adverse effects of environmental conditions on sensitive electrical components.



Zollner will integrate the Schreiner PCS seals into their Xenon ignition modules – key components for controlling high-intensity-discharge (HID) headlights – to reduce the harmful effects of condensation within the headlight housing. Condensation, specifically when formed in headlights and transferred into control units, can decrease lighting output and corrode circuit boards, resulting in safety issues and premature automotive part failure. Therefore, Zollner selected Schreiner’s PCS with a self-adhesive water and oil repellent membrane to protect the valuable electronic equipment inside the ignition module.