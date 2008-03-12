Printar installs digital printing system at three PCB manufacturers in Belgium

Printar and its Benelux distributor, A and D Products has announced the installation of Printar’s LGP-509 digital printing system at three major PCB manufacturers in Belgium.

Mr. François Vissers, Sales Manager at A and D Products, calls the installation a key component of these Belgian companies' manufacturing strategy.



Mr. Nachum Korman, President Printar Europe, credits the relationship with A and D Products, calling it the “perfect partnership to enable Printar to conquer the Benelux market.



Printar’s LGP509 and LGP809 are digital printing systems that provide solution for prototype and mid-to-high volume manufacturers.