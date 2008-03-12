LED shipment will rise to 20 billion units

A report from Report Buyer states that more than 20 billion units of LEDs will be sold in 2008.

The report concluded that this growth is mainly driven by mobile phone handsets, which is currently the biggest market for LEDs. However, LED Driver ICSs will grow to be the biggest market by 2010. Additional growth in the automotive segment can also be expected.



LEDs can be used for a variety of products as they consume less energy than traditional light sources and provide light at a lower heat. This makes them ideal for segments as far apart as catwalk and battlefield.