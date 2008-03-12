Koc's Beko & Grundig Multimedia deal cleared by EU

Koc's Beko Electronik's proposed acquisition of the other 50% of Grundig Multimedia has been approved by the European Commission.

The deal was analysed under the 'simplified' merger review procedure and was cleared by the Commission. Beko will own 100% of Grundig's multimedia unit. Beko and Alba have already bought the entire Grundig business in en equal partnership in 2004.