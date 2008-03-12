Analysts say sell Sanmina-SCI shares

Although Sanmina has shown some growth in high-end markets and should have a reduced cost structure in the future, the company is currently struggling with industry-wide weakness.

Sanmina has found buyers for the assets of its struggling PC business, however all but one business posted declining revenue in the most recent quarter. Researche company Zacks therefore maintain a Sell recommendation on Sanmina-SCI’s shares until they see improvement in other areas.