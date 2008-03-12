Ericsson to close development branch in Backnang, Germany

Ericsson plans to shut down its development and research division at their plant in Backnang, Germany.

Information from the works council states that 265 engineers will face job loss. The company has not commented the statement so far and refers to today’s works meeting. The company’s spokesperson said that it is not decided how many employees will have to be laid off.



The Swedish company plans to finish the restructuring by the end of 2008, according to information from the works council, Heise Online reports.