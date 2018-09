evertiq speaks to XJTAG CEO Simon Payne

evertiq has spoken to Mr. Simon Payne, CEO of UK based supplier of IEEE 1149.1 JTAG compliant boundary scan development systems, XJTAG, and asked about the development within the boundary scan test solution market in Europe.

The increased density of boards and the trend towards ball grid array (BGA) packages is driving a worldwide demand for boundary scan systems. This market growth is backed up by Frost and Sullivan researchers who analysed the world market for printed circuit automatic test equipment, and found that boundary scan test solutions would be an important factor driving growth from US$970.1 million in 2004 to US$1.55 billion by 2011.XJTAG is now selling globally - and with more and more distributors being appointed (there are already approaching 30 - see http://www.xjtag.com/partners/distributors.php ), sales are forecast to continue.No test solution can test all of a design but as XJTAG tests both JTAG and non-JTAG devices, it is often possible - with a well designed board - to see test coverage very close to 100%. However, some designs will need a number of test solutions to achieve an acceptable level of test which is why XJTAG has a Technology Partner programme.XJTAG provides a test solution across the whole product life cycle from design to manufacture and servicing. The real benefits start from early in the design cycle - even before any hardware is produced.Just by using the design files it is possible to get a "design for test" analysis of your board. This can show up early design faults (and hopefully allow you to have these corrected before PCB layout is completed), as well as allowing you to modify your design to ensure that there is enough test coverage in preparation for production. At this stage alone, complete board respins can be avoided thereby reducing a product's time to market.When your first prototype board/s arrives, the files that you generated for your "design for test" analysis can now be re-used to check the design and verify that the board has been assembled correctly. This can also help circumvent any hardware-software designer conflicts that sometimes arise when something is not working correctly.Once the test and debug stage is completed, the test system can be handed over to the production facility for manufacturing testing.XJTAG provides a test solution across the whole product life cycle, and by providing reusable code and the ability to test non-JTAG devices, the test development time and cost is reduced. There are very few solutions in the market that take this approach.JTAG stands for Joint Test Action Group and is the usual name for the IEEE 1149.1 standard entitled Standard Test Access Port and Boundary-Scan Architecture. JTAG or boundary scan testing allows a high proportion of populated printed circuit boards - particularly those featuring BGA devices - to be tested without using test probes. XJTAG, is the name of our IEEE 1149.1 boundary scan development system.XJTAG will continue to enhance its boundary scan development system to further abstract engineers from the complexity of the IEEE 1149.1 standard. We will continue to expand our distributor network and plan to extend our 'XJTAG-Inside' programme by integrating XJTAG with other test solution providers' systems through our Technology Partner programme.