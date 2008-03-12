NOTE buys mechanical engineering provider

Sweden based EMS provider NOTE has signed a letter of intent to acquire all the shares of a mechanical engineering company in Järfälla, outside Stockholm. According to evertiq’s sources the company that Note has acquired is Kjell Tengmo AB. Kjell Tengmo AB was previously owned by Partnertech.

This acquisition is part of enhancing NOTE’s customer offering to cut its customers’ time to market further. The company has technological equipment and specialist know-how in cutting machining. Its products and associated services are supplied to the nuclear, telecom and other industries. Annualised sales are currently some SEK 25 m, and this business has about 20 employees.