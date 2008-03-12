Foxconn Board of directors approves plant in Russia

Foxconn’s board of directors has approved a plan to invest € 32.3 million to set up a PC assembly plant in Russia.

Foxconn SA will carry out the investment plan in Russia. The company has also decided to make an additional investment of US$50 million in one of its overseas subsidiaries, Margini Holdings. This decision is based on that the company wants to increase its investments in Central and South America.



According to the company construction of the Russian plant could start this year.