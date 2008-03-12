Schrader Electronics invest £4.6<br>million in Northern Ireland

Schrader Electronics will invest £4.6 million in research and development projects and specialist staff training.

£3 million of the investment is being provided by Schrader with Invest NI offering the remaining £1.6 million.



Stephen McClelland managing director of Schrader Electronics said, “This substantial investment by Schrader underlines our commitment to continuing to develop and augment the business in Northern Ireland. Schrader has been a real success story – five years ago the company here employed 235 people and had a turnover of around £25m. Today, we turnover £100m and employ 850 people across our sites in Antrim and Carrickfergus.



“We already invest heavily in R&D, it is vital to our continuing success. In fact, we devote around 7% of revenue to help ensure that we continue to focus on the next generation of our core lines and to make sure that we keep evolving and expanding into new areas. We want to continue to have innovation at the heart of our business, through both our large R&D group and our creative manufacturing development team. We are close to launching new products, including an exciting new line in fluid sensing technology which we hope will further build on our reputation for pioneering and development.



Schrader Electronics is a manufacturer of automotive and industrial electronics. Customers worldwide include an list of car makers including Mercedes, Renault, Peugeot, General Motors, Chrysler, Nissan, BMW, Ford, Saab and Volvo.