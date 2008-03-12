NanoTecCenter Weiz selects EVG

Austria based EV Group (EVG) has announced that Austrian technology-research company NanoTecCenter Weiz (NTC Weiz) has purchased an EVG620 precision alignment system for installation in its new R&D facility

NTC Weiz will use the EVG620 system to align and expose coated organic substrates for advanced applications. This purchase, NTC Weiz´s first from EV Group, gives EVG further access to the latest developments in the semiconductor and broader electronics markets while strengthening the company´s ties with the European research community.