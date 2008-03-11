PCB | March 11, 2008
Hollmüller to keep investing in Germany
evertiq spoke to Joe Kresky, COO of Hollmüller Maschinenbau about the effect of the integration into the RENA Group, about the plant in Poland and the development in Germany and the importance of the booming solar market for the RENA group.
The Hollmüller Maschinenbau GmbH (HMS) has been integrated into the RENA Group last June. Which effect did this have on the HMS?
Both companies develop and produce wet processing solutions. However, both portfolios only touch marginally. HMS specializes in the production of PCB and Reel-to-Reel products. RENA on the other hand has specialized in the production of semi-conductors and solar cells. Both companies complement each other technologically and have a name in the market. Both will work closely in the future, but under their respective and established names. HMS will now incorporate “Member of the RENA Group” into its name. Together we will be able to establish ourselves better in the market. Feedback from our international customers tells us that they still count in the quality of HMS-equipment.
How important is the booming solar market for the RENA group?
Approximately 25% of HMS’s turnover comes from thin-layer solar technology. We will continue to manufacture these products, although they will be sold under the RENA brand. We expect to see a 35% increase in the solar section. This also means that we will need to increase our staff to approximately 1000. This will make it easier to counteract the fluctuations in the PCB-market.
HMS has opened the fifth facility in Poland in November. What significance do both companies place on the location Germany?
Germany is the ideal location for us. It is situated between the Asian and American time zones, which represents the best location for our distribution system. Additional, we can use important technical advantage. This will continue to be so for the next years. We will therefore continue to invest in German locations and technologies. We plan a new building in Herrenberg, Germany.
The new facility in Lódz, Poland manufactures components for the RENA and HMS equipment, whereas the final assembly will take place in Germany. Poland offers competitive labor costs in combination with its close vicinity to Germany. We see the same mindset, a low language barrier and no custom duties within the EU. This investment is a further step in our expansion strategy.
Do you also recognize, as many other companies do, the strong competition from China?
As I said before, Germany has a technological advantage, especially in the area of electroplating. China poses no threat, I believe. Even the often mentioned scarcity of workers is no problem for us. We have a good team and we were always able to find qualified personnel.
Both companies develop and produce wet processing solutions. However, both portfolios only touch marginally. HMS specializes in the production of PCB and Reel-to-Reel products. RENA on the other hand has specialized in the production of semi-conductors and solar cells. Both companies complement each other technologically and have a name in the market. Both will work closely in the future, but under their respective and established names. HMS will now incorporate “Member of the RENA Group” into its name. Together we will be able to establish ourselves better in the market. Feedback from our international customers tells us that they still count in the quality of HMS-equipment.
How important is the booming solar market for the RENA group?
Approximately 25% of HMS’s turnover comes from thin-layer solar technology. We will continue to manufacture these products, although they will be sold under the RENA brand. We expect to see a 35% increase in the solar section. This also means that we will need to increase our staff to approximately 1000. This will make it easier to counteract the fluctuations in the PCB-market.
HMS has opened the fifth facility in Poland in November. What significance do both companies place on the location Germany?
Germany is the ideal location for us. It is situated between the Asian and American time zones, which represents the best location for our distribution system. Additional, we can use important technical advantage. This will continue to be so for the next years. We will therefore continue to invest in German locations and technologies. We plan a new building in Herrenberg, Germany.
The new facility in Lódz, Poland manufactures components for the RENA and HMS equipment, whereas the final assembly will take place in Germany. Poland offers competitive labor costs in combination with its close vicinity to Germany. We see the same mindset, a low language barrier and no custom duties within the EU. This investment is a further step in our expansion strategy.
Do you also recognize, as many other companies do, the strong competition from China?
As I said before, Germany has a technological advantage, especially in the area of electroplating. China poses no threat, I believe. Even the often mentioned scarcity of workers is no problem for us. We have a good team and we were always able to find qualified personnel.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments