Miyachi is unifying its businesses in Europe

Miyachi, Miyachi Peco, Miyachi Unitek and Unitek Eapro will now operate under the name of Miyachi Europe.

Miyachi will unify its four microconnection businesses under a single corporation to serve the European market. Miyachi, Miyachi Peco, Miyachi Unitek and Unitek Eapro will provide a joint product portfolio for micro-resistance welding, laser-welding and laser-marking as well as for hot-bar soldering and heat-seal bonding needs.