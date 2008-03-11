Union blames Nortel for Flextronics<br>plant closure in Montréal

The Union held a meeting with management of Nortel about the Flextronics plant closure without any success.

"Nortel would like to renegotiate to lower its supply contract with Flextronics, which has forced Flextronics to close its Montreal facility and transfer the production to Mexico or Poland", union represent Stephane Lacroix told La Presse. evertiq reported in February that Flextronics will close its plant in Montreal, Quebec. The Montreal plant will close down in September this year and 700 people will lose their job.