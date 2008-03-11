Nokia lowers Texas Instruments results

Texas Instruments is lowers its expectations for the first quarter. This is due to that one of its largest customer Nokia has placed less orders.

“The demand on semiconductor has been lower then expected”, Texas Instruments Vice President Ron said during the presentation of the latest report, Direkt reports. According to Ashok Kumar, analyser at the CRT Capitalit is mostly less orders placed by Nokia which is the main reason for the lower results. It is the segment called segment wireless that has been affected by this decision.