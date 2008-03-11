Sony to expand in Slovakia

Sony is interested to expand its investments at its plants in Slovakia.

The company plans to include a logistics and distribution centre to the plant. With this investment Sony’ s plant in Slovakia will supply European markets and Ukraine.



By building the new centre In Slovakia the company plans to replace some of the centres in Central or South-east Europe where the production capacity doesn't match the concern's current needs.

Sony has currently two plants in Slovakia one Trnava and other one in Nitra.