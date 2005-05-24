Avnet, Toshiba in global co-op

Avnet Electronics Marketing, an operating group of Avnet Inc., announces a global franchise agreement with Toshiba to support customers as they 'design anywhere, build anywhere.'

The signing of a global agreement with Toshiba Corp. for the distribution of their world-class semiconductor products is an expansion of Avnet's existing relationship with Toshiba.



'This agreement will allow Avnet and Toshiba the ability to support our mutual customers through the design and manufacturing process regardless of the design and manufacturing locations. It typifies Avnet's goal to develop strategic alliances with technology drivers in the industry to provide seamless global design and supply-chain support for our customers and suppliers', noted Harley Feldberg, president of Avnet Electronics Marketing.