Tronics Microsystems and IMEC in partnership

Tronics Microsystems and IMEC have announced their collaboration to enable Europractice IC Service to add MEMS to its Multi-Project Wafer (MPW) programs.

Tronics is the first technology provider selected by IMEC to support Europractice IC Service’s extension of its production portfolio to MEMS and will provide the program access to one of its MEMS on SOI technologies through regular MPW runs. The service, which is effective today, will target training, prototyping and innovation at universities and research labs.



Through the partnership, IMEC will provide support and access to the MPW service to the university and research lab members of the Europractice IC Service throughout the world.