Nordstjernan increased ownership in Salcomp

Finland based EMS provider Salcomp has received notification from Nordstjernan regarding changes in the holding in Salcomp.

Nordstjernan has increased its ownership in Salcomp. Nordstjernan’s portion of shares

and votes now exceeds two-thirds of the total number of shares and votes in Salcomp.



This trade was conducted on 10.03.2008. Nordstjernan corresponds to 67.3% of all the shares and votes, in Salcomp.