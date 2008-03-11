Stablcor enters into agreement with Graphic

Stablcor has signed a new licensing agreement with UK-based Graphic, a provider of advanced printed circuit boards (PCB) to the defense, aerospace, medical, industrial and telecom industries across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

“We have over 20 years of experience in the development and manufacture of PCBs with controlled CTE and thermal management designs,” said Graphic Managing Director David Pike. “ We have been tracking the progress of Stablcor and now is the right time to add a license for the STABLCOR technology; it is a natural progression to replace copper invar copper and non-woven aramid currently used in designs for thermal management, CTE matching or rigidity improvements. We are committed to providing highly reliable PCBs featuring a wide range of design options. Stablcor’s technology will enable us now to provide the heat management and CTE matching previously only provided by using copper invar copper.”



“We introduced our STABLCOR technology to Graphic’s key personnel in their purpose-built, 60,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility located in Devon, England,” commented Stablcor CTO Kris Vasoya. Graphic’s application engineers, sales representatives, engineering team and manufacturing staff were provided an open forum where features, advantages and benefits of the technology were discussed and demonstrated.”

“We are pleased to have Graphic PLC, a premier PCB manufacturer license our STABLCOR product as we believe it to be a validation of the superiority of our technology,” noted Stablcor President Douglas J. Tullio. “Graphic targets markets with exacting requirements for thermal management, board rigidity and the ability for CTE matching. These requirements are challenging and our STABLCOR product will assist Graphic in addressing these important industry issues.”



This image has nothing to do this with this article.