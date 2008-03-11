PCB | March 11, 2008
Class action lawsuit against Camtek
The Law Office of Jacob Sabo has announced a class action lawsuit against Camtek and its executive officers at the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
They represent all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Camtek between 22.11.2005 and 20.12.2006 (inclusive).The complaint charges Camtek with the violation of federal securities laws and seeks compensation for the plaintiffs’ claims that defendants' material omissions and dissemination of materially false and misleading statements concerning Camtek's business and prospects caused the Camtek’s stock price to become artificially inflated, inflicting damages on investors.
The complaint alleges that during the above stated period, defendants artificially inflated the price of Camtek shares by issuing statements touting positive trends in the PCB and semiconductors markets and the strength of Camtek's business and financial performance.
However it is believed that the defendants knew or recklessly disregarded and failed to disclose to the investing public that the Company lacked requisite internal controls and misrepresented the Company's business and future prospects. The Complaint further alleges that defendants were further motivated to engage in this course of conduct in order to
generate proceeds from a private placement with institutional investors in April 2006 whereby the Company garnered approximately $15 million in proceeds.
The complaint alleges that during the above stated period, defendants artificially inflated the price of Camtek shares by issuing statements touting positive trends in the PCB and semiconductors markets and the strength of Camtek's business and financial performance.
However it is believed that the defendants knew or recklessly disregarded and failed to disclose to the investing public that the Company lacked requisite internal controls and misrepresented the Company's business and future prospects. The Complaint further alleges that defendants were further motivated to engage in this course of conduct in order to
generate proceeds from a private placement with institutional investors in April 2006 whereby the Company garnered approximately $15 million in proceeds.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments