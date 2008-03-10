Automa-Tech receives order from KSG & Cire

France based Automa-Tech has received an order on its Acura model from two European customers.

German based KSG and France based PCB producer Cire Group have placed the orders, The company has also received orders on the multiple automatic exposure systems in Asia. E&E and Asus-Boardtek has ordered the machine. These orders include fully automatic exposure units Evolution 2 and the latest Acura model.



Automa-Tech Advanced Technologies designs, manufactures and markets automated production equipment for the Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) industry.