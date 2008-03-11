Printing can help thin-film photovoltaics<br>to serve more purposes

According to a new NanoMarkets report, can printing be a new manufacturing strategy to help thin-film photovoltaics (TFPV).

The report states that printed photovoltaics will make the most difference where its distinct physical characteristics can offer a difference to traditional photovoltaics (PV).



Solar battery chargers, building systems and billboard power sources are examples of applications that could utilize TFPV to make the products more portable and durable. If these technologies are utilized, NanoMarkets projects that the market for printed photovoltaics could reach $2.5 billion in the next eight years.