EBV establishes LED Competence Team

Having spotted the enormous potential of LED technology for applications in lighting technology, EBV Elektronik, an Avnet Company has established a dedicated General Lighting Competence Team to assist developers in designing solutions leveraging the full capabilities of LED technology.

While ready-made LED lighting systems can be assembled by experienced electrical installer, developers and manufacturers of LED lights need the technical support of electronic specialists, and this electronics and system knowledge will now be supported by the General Lighting experts of EBV Elektronik. EBV’s General Lighting Competence Team helps lighting manufacturers and their development service providers find the optimal solution and will be on-hand during the show to demonstrate EBV’s capabilities in LED lighting systems.



“We make sure that the lighting architects can convert their creative lighting concepts into reality on an LED basis, by supporting the developers in realising the appropriate control electronics,” says Rudy Van Parijs, explaining how the new General Lighting Competence Team operates at EBV. “With 39 years of electronics experience EBV knows the market inside out. EBV’s new team of lighting experts utilises this knowledge to enable the creation of innovative lighting solutions.”