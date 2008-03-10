Teknek appoints new Business Unit Manager

Evelyn Toma was appointed as Business Unit Manager – Services at Teknek, a supplier of contact

cleaning equipment for the electronics and manufacturing sectors.

The new division focuses on the provision of service, spares and consumables to its installed base of over

15,000 contact cleaning machines world-wide.



“It will be my responsibility to raise awareness of our products amongst existing and potential clients. There

is huge growth potential in this area and I am very excited about joining Teknek in this. Our clients are all

running mission-critical production lines 24/7 and our aim is to help them have 100% uptime and increase

their production yields,” says Ms. Toma.



Ms. Toma has extensive experience in sales and marketing within the electronics sector. She has worked

for 20 years with Motorola Semiconductor. Prior to joining Teknek she was a business adviser with Scottish

Enterprise’s High Growth Team. She has a BSc (Hons) in Microelectronics from Edinburgh University and

a Postgraduate diploma in Business Administration from Strathclyde University.