Flextronics may build a full industrial Park in Russia

EMS provider Flextronics plans to establish a North Industrial Park in Russia if everything goes well with the newly aqcuired plant.

When the project will start and how much the company plans to invests depends on market conditions in Russia, rbc reports. As evertiq previously reported Flextronics has recently purchased a plant in Russia which belonged to Elcoteq.



Flextronics has not made any comments on this report.