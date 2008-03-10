Bombardier to supply trains to UK railway

New Southern Railway has contracted Bombardier Transportation with the manufacturing of 44 electric trains. The contract is worth US$107 million.

The railway operator spent €935 million for the initial order of 240 cars and a 460-car follow-up in 2004. 2007 it ordered an additional 48 new cars. Thursday's order for 11 four-car Electrostar trains will increase capacity along the railway's commuter line into London.



They will be built at Bombardier's facility in Derby, England, and delivered during the first quarter of 2009. The Bombardier Transportation division, based in Berlin, employs over 4,000 people at factories in Derby and Plymouth, England.