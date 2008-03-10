DSM Computer strengthens its worldwide presence

DSM Computer expands its international sales network. The appropriate cooperation agreements have been signed with competent partners in India, United Arabian Emirates and Russia/Ukraine.

The system integrator Comint Systems and Solutions represents the complete DSM product palette of industrial computers and embedded systems in India. Comint Systems and Solutions develops and implements turnkey systems, for example telecommunications, telemetry, network and security applications.



In the United Arabian Emirates, DSM Computer will be represented by Universal Technical L.L.C. As commercial representative for Russia and Ukraine, DSM Computer could gain the company, BG electric that has specialized in the marketing of measuring devices, electro-technical components, and control and automation systems.