Customs tightens control on IT import to Russia, Flextronics & Foxconn might benefit

Over the last month the number of smuggled IT products in North-West Russia has increased 3-fold.

This suggests a tightening of state policies regarding the illegal import of IT-products. It will also mean that the development of high-tech clusters in Russia becomes more likely. However, experts also believe that it will result in a price increase of 5-10%.



Customs seized three illegal shipping’s of IT-products in February alone. Handsets, monitors, LCD TVs and memory sticks are mostly smuggled. However, it should be noted that only the value, but not the type of smuggled goods changed. A batch of processors worth $ 420,000 was seized at Pulkovo Airport / Russia.



Larger companies, like Foxconn, approve of the new measures. However, these measurements only relate to processors. The overall trend shows the turn to legal import of components and equipment. Foxconn believes that the price increase will also stimulate production in Russia in the long run. The e-cluster development in St.Petersburg, pioneered by Foxconn and Flextronics, might benefit from these new plans.