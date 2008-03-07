Police searched 51 booths at CeBIT

Police, prosecution and customs have searched booths of 51 exhibitors at this year’s CeBIT on Wednesday, as a violation of patent rights was suspected.

68 boxes of material, including mobile phones, media-players, navigation equipment and LCD-TV sets, were seized. The exhibitors came mainly from China, Taiwan, Korea, but also from Germany, Poland and the Netherlands. Nine people were fingerprinted and photographed by police. Prosecution ordered the payment of € 1000 from a total of 20 people. However, most exhibitors cooperated fully with police forces.



The razzia tried to seize information regarding patent rights for data-compression technology, DVB-Standards and DVDs. Hans-Jürgen Lendeckel, the chief prosecutor said, that this was mainly sending a signal.



The search was initiated by Italy-based Sisvel.