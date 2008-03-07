Lattice & MSC extend distribution contract in the UK and Ireland

MSC has announced that Lattice Semiconductor has extended its franchise distribution agreement to include the UK and Ireland.

The new franchise will be supported by the experienced sales and technical personnel of MSC UK Ltd and Gleichmann Sunrise Ltd. MSC has supported Lattice products and solutions in Europe since 1995.



David Gregg, MSC Lattice Franchise Manager, said “Our customers will be able to enjoy the benefits from MSC’s 12 years of experience in providing Lattice FPGA and CPLD solutions which encompasses design in, development and commercial support. Our ability to supply and support Lattice products greatly enhances our position in the marketplace to provide complex design in solutions.”



"Over the past 12 years MSC has consistently and successfully invested in the technical resources to design in our FPGA and CPLD products. We are extremely pleased to be expanding our relationship into the UK and Ireland and look forward to the continued growth in our business together" commented Michael Buckley, Lattice European Distribution Manager.