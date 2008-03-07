Kontron finalizes acquisition of Thales Computers in France

German based Kontron has finalized its announced acquisition of the French company Thales Computers SA, a subsidiary of the Thales Group.

As already communicated by the respective companies, the acquisition has now received the required approvals from both the workforce representatives and the French ministry of Economy and Finance. This means Kontron Modular Computers GmbH, a 100 percent Kontron subsidiary based in Kaufbeuren, is now the owner of all shares outstanding in the Thales Computers SA.



Thales Computers SA will generate annual sales of approximately EUR 20 million, and has a workforce of around 100 employees. The company commands particular strengths in the high-end application areas in the government, aerospace, and transportation sectors.