Electronics Production | March 07, 2008
Romania a new EMS hotspot in Europe
EMS and OEM are constantly looking for some new hot spots to produce electronics. In Europe, Romania has recently become a new hot spot to invest in.
Nokia recently kicked of its production in Cluj, Romania. By this decision many suppliers have shown their interest to start there business in Romania to be closure to their customers.
Labour cost in Romania are not as low as in China, but for European markets Romania is nearly the same as China on a total landed cost basis.
Romania has the lowest labour costs of all European Union members, according to research by Technology Forecasters. In Germany there are the highest labour costs in the whole of the EU.
In 2005 an employee in Romania earned approximately US$5,000 per year, compared to Germany with US$30,000 per year.
Some of the EMS providers which have there plants in Romania are Celestica, Elcoteq, and Flextronics. These are just some of the giants, but medium and small European EMS providers are also operating in the country.
One Elcoteq plant in Romania is located in Arad, and it was acquired by Elcoteq from a customer. The plant produces sub-systems and other components for base stations for that customer. Carsten Barth, Elcoteq’s director of marketing and communications, told Technology Forecasters “You don’t go to Romania because it is so much better than Poland.” “You look at it from a customer’s point of view.”
Another OEM is also looking closely at Romania. One of the company’s that has been studying Romania is Thomson, using it as one option for making set-top boxes.
Romania is a mix of positives and has needs-to-improve, stated the research by Technology Forecasters. The country is cost competitive, but wages are rising. The country also has a skilled labour shortage. However the government offers tax environment, but concerns persist over corruption and intellectual property protection. The infrastructure is also inconsistent.
Labour cost in Romania are not as low as in China, but for European markets Romania is nearly the same as China on a total landed cost basis.
Romania has the lowest labour costs of all European Union members, according to research by Technology Forecasters. In Germany there are the highest labour costs in the whole of the EU.
In 2005 an employee in Romania earned approximately US$5,000 per year, compared to Germany with US$30,000 per year.
Some of the EMS providers which have there plants in Romania are Celestica, Elcoteq, and Flextronics. These are just some of the giants, but medium and small European EMS providers are also operating in the country.
One Elcoteq plant in Romania is located in Arad, and it was acquired by Elcoteq from a customer. The plant produces sub-systems and other components for base stations for that customer. Carsten Barth, Elcoteq’s director of marketing and communications, told Technology Forecasters “You don’t go to Romania because it is so much better than Poland.” “You look at it from a customer’s point of view.”
Another OEM is also looking closely at Romania. One of the company’s that has been studying Romania is Thomson, using it as one option for making set-top boxes.
Romania is a mix of positives and has needs-to-improve, stated the research by Technology Forecasters. The country is cost competitive, but wages are rising. The country also has a skilled labour shortage. However the government offers tax environment, but concerns persist over corruption and intellectual property protection. The infrastructure is also inconsistent.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments