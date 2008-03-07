Electronics Production | March 07, 2008
Philips expands in Germany and invests in medical technology
Philips will invest € 26 million in the expansion of its Hamburg X-ray tube production facility.
The investment will be used to build a new line for X-ray source assembly and of a generator for Philips new 256-line CAT scanner Brilliance iCT. The rest will be used to build a ”Returns & Recycling”-Centre.
The recycling of used products will reduce production and transport costs for Philips and its suppliers. The company can also reduce its CO2 emissions by up to 1200 tons per year.
Philips growth rate in Germany was 5%, a lot higher than the market average. Turnover was € 686,77 billion in 2007. (2006: € 1,686 billion) Export sales increase by 2% to € 1,67 billion, which was partially influenced by the weak Dollar. Additionally has the so-called ”Deficit Reduction Act” (DRA), which is supposed to lower health-care costs in the US, a negative impact on the export of medical technology. The total turnover for Philips Deutschland reached € 3,434 billion last year. The number of staff was reduced from 7,200 to 6,900, which was due to the outsourcing of divisions.
The recycling of used products will reduce production and transport costs for Philips and its suppliers. The company can also reduce its CO2 emissions by up to 1200 tons per year.
Philips growth rate in Germany was 5%, a lot higher than the market average. Turnover was € 686,77 billion in 2007. (2006: € 1,686 billion) Export sales increase by 2% to € 1,67 billion, which was partially influenced by the weak Dollar. Additionally has the so-called ”Deficit Reduction Act” (DRA), which is supposed to lower health-care costs in the US, a negative impact on the export of medical technology. The total turnover for Philips Deutschland reached € 3,434 billion last year. The number of staff was reduced from 7,200 to 6,900, which was due to the outsourcing of divisions.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments